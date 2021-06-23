Marvel's Avengers bug which displays IP addresses to be hotfixed today

Patch 1.8.0 arrives today for Marvel's Avengers, and there's one bug in particular you should be aware of if planning to stream the game: your IP address may show on screen. The devs have said they are aware of an issue with "a floating string of text," and are looking into it, before following up to add, "please refrain from streaming for now if you're experiencing this issue. We will update when this issue has been resolved." Several players across Twitter and the game's subreddit are reporting seeing IP addresses showing up on screen amidst other data, and are warning content creators to keep this in mind if they're planning to stream the game. Most seem to have run into the issue on PS5, so it's possible Xbox players may not have the same problem, but it's worth being aware of if you plan to play after downloading the update.