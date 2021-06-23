Cancel
Marvel's Avengers bug which displays IP addresses to be hotfixed today

By News
Eurogamer.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bug which displays your IP address on-screen in Marvel's Avengers will be quickly fixed today, developer Crystal Dynamics has said. The issue is currently affecting Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation 5, and has left streamers saying they cannot play until it is sorted out. Avengers owners first noticed the problem...

www.eurogamer.net
