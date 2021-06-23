Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

One CEO's vision for a remote, asynchronous future of work

By David Pierce
protocol.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of CEOs have spent the last 15 months getting used to remote work. Amir Salihefendić, the CEO of Doist, is not one of those people. He's been running a company across many time zones, in many countries, for years. And he's learned a thing or two about what it takes to do it right — and why getting it right is as much about embracing asynchronous work than it is just sending everybody home.

www.protocol.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Async#Synchronous#Ceos#Microsoft Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessSeattle Times

Pay up to stay home is one company’s approach to remote work

Disco, a Japanese maker of semiconductor equipment, has a novel approach to remote work — those who choose to stay home pay the colleagues who brave the commute to show up in the office. The Tokyo-based company is unusual in that for the past decade it has used an internal...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Manage and Motivate GEN Z

A new workforce generation is here, one who is raised on a completely different set of values, ethics, and morals. Along with the evolution of technology and social media, Gen Z has taken it upon themselves to shatter the status quo and establish distinct ideals in more than just their personal lives.
Economybiztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk Discusses How to Build a Secure Future in the Age of Remote Work

As organizations consider a partial return to the office, they will need to factor in new security concerns. With data being created and accessed across a distributed environment, threat actors will take advantage of a widening attack surface. Amid recent reports of high-profile security breaches, this week’s CDW Tech Talk...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware IT Modern Application Platform Addresses Automation and Multitenancy

A major responsibility of VMware IT Operations is delivering cloud platforms, such as VMware Tanzu™ Application Service™, on demand. The challenge is maintaining the same standard for delivering multiple foundations over multiple instances whose infrastructure is spread across data centers. To ensure this, we came up with a standard infrastructure-as-a-code delivery, which means that we programmed all this in the pipeline with some adaptive inputs.  
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A Remote Work Continuum Framework

Recently, UPCEA gathered a group of thought leaders together to talk about remote work at their institutions. An outgrowth of their “Conversations with Colleagues” webinar was the development of a tool to provide institutions with a common language to make strategic decisions about work after COVID. This Remote Work Continuum...
Career Development & Adviceaccountingtoday.com

Boomer’s Blueprint: Future-ready vs. obsolete work skills

Many in the accounting profession are experiencing an occupational identity problem. The accounting profession is much more than auditors and tax preparers (compliance workers). Growth is coming from advisory and consulting services. Understanding what you do, or even how you do it, pales in comparison to knowing why you do what you do. This is not a debate over the value and relevance of traditional services, but rather how you can increase value in the market and sustain success.
PhilanthropyPosted by
TheStreet

Bonfyre's Culture Coach Awarded "Remote Work Tech Innovation Of The Year" By RemoteTech Breakthrough

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June 29, 2021 - Culture Coach, the first end-to-end digital coaching solution from the workplace culture experts at Bonfyre , was recognized as the "Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year" in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards . The awards are conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization honoring excellence in technologies that empower remote work and distributed teams.
HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Working remotely works for some but not all employees

When businesses shut down at the outset of the pandemic last March, many owners found themselves facing the challenge of how to continue operating after sending their employees home. Now, the challenge is bringing employees safely back and adjusting to the evolving post-COVID workplace. At Precision Spine Inc., a medical...
Politicsourveterans.nyc

ACP Remote Work Symposium

American Corporate Partners (ACP) will host a virtual Remote Work Symposium for the military-connected community on Wednesday, June 30, 1pm (Eastern Time). In this webinar, they will be highlighting work at their partner companies. Companies including Amazon, IBM, Deloitte, McKinsey, Travelers, Home Depot, and more will be speaking about the remote opportunities that their companies offer.
ComputersKBTX.com

Remote learning, working causing computer vision syndrome

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The past year and a half students and remote workers have been starring into computer screens during the pandemic. This could be causing computer vision syndrome. Dr. Sue Simpson, an optometrist at Eye of Texas said she has seen more patients than normal this past year...
Public HealthFast Company

What the future of remote work might look like

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the world dove head-first into remote work to protect staff and reduce rates of infection. In many cases, the mass exodus from the office worked: Companies discovered they could maintain productivity and a close-knit culture with a fully remote work model.
Softwareaithority.com

One Identity Continues Delivering On Its Next-Generation PAM Vision, With New Zero Trust Safeguard Solutions For Secure Remote Access, Endpoint Privilege Management And DevOps

Safeguard Secure Remote Access provides a frictionless method for employees and contractors to securely access systems with privileged accounts from anywhere. Endpoint Privilege Management helps organizations secure privilege on endpoints such as Windows desktops, Linux, and AD/AAD networks and attached systems. Safeguard for DevOps enables developers to ‘shift left’ and...
Jobshrexecutive.com

Workplace of the Future: Remote Work and the Hybrid Workforce

Nicholas Bloom, William Eberle Professor of Economics at Stanford University. Caleb Masters, Workforce Marketing Partner at Paycom. According to a recent Gallup poll, almost 60% of U.S. workers were still working remotely in January. In addition, according to research from Stanford professor and remote-work expert Nicholas Bloom, more than one-third of American workers prepare to keep working from home in some capacity.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

The Evolution of Vision AI and The Company Seeing It Into The Future

Sixgill LLC Becomes Plainsight, Realizing the Promise of Vision AI for Innovative Enterprises Across Vertical Markets. Plainsight, previously Sixgill LLC, today introduced its new name, brand and position as a proven leader in faster, easier vision AI for enterprise customers across vertical markets. The evolution of the Plainsight brand is another milestone in the company’s history of growth and innovation, marking its position as the leader in vision AI solutions with its streamlined platform, partnerships with leading global technology partners, and successful deployments with the most sought-after startups and recognized Fortune 500 businesses.
Economyslashdot.org

Kickstarter CEO: Let's Try a 4-Day Work Week

Kickstarter announced Tuesday that it plans to experiment with a four-day work week in an effort to offer workers more flexibility and additional time to spend on creative pursuits. From a report: Lots of tech companies are planning to offer flexibility around where employees work post-pandemic. Now some companies are also rethinking when people work. Kickstarter plans next year to test a four-day work week with some or all of its employees, though details of that remain to be figured out, including whether all workers will have the same schedule. Dating app Bumble, meanwhile, says it's giving all employees this week off to allow a much-needed break. Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan told Axios that he had toyed with the notion of a four-day week in the past, but was motivated by the pandemic to actually give it a try. "What we've been all living through the last 18 months, you feel this compression on your professional life, your personal life," Hasan said. The idea of a four-day work week wasn't spurred by the company's ongoing collective bargaining negotiations, Hasan said. He added that the company's newly formed union has been supportive of the idea.
BusinessLaw.com

The Perils of Remaining Silent on Remote Working

“If even Slaughter and May can embrace remote working, why the hell can’t we?” That’s how one London partner at a U.S. law firm summarised their feelings about what they described as its “useless” handling of future working plans to me this week. Their firm has not announced any set...