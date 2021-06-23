Cancel
Proximity bias is real. Returning to the office could make it worse.

By Megan Rose Dickey
protocol.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote work was a growing trend even before the pandemic thoroughly disrupted the office, but a year with everyone at home has left companies open to a wide range of opinions about what to do with it moving forward. Some companies, such as Google and Apple, are embracing remote work in a hybrid model, where some employees work from home part- or full-time while others put in more face time at the office. But where there's remote work, there's a big challenge for employees and managers alike: proximity bias.

