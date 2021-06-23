Cancel
Annual shareholder meetings: A new battlefront for tech workers

By Issie Lapowsky
protocol.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two years running, Alphabet investors have had a chance to hear directly from Google engineers past and present at the company's annual shareholder meeting. In 2020, it was Jack Poulson, an engineer who left the company in 2018 after finding out Google was considering building a search engine for China. This year, it was Andrew Gainer-Dewar, a Google Ads engineer and member of the Alphabet Workers Union, who talked about how Alphabet has retaliated against whistleblowers inside the company.

