Annual shareholder meetings: A new battlefront for tech workers

Twenty-seven years to the day since Amazon.com was incorporated (though it was called Cadabra Inc. at the time), the company has its second leader. Andy Jassy is now running the show. And while on some level, this is as low-key a CEO transition as Amazon could have — Jassy's been at the company since 1997, and as CEO of AWS, he ran the company's biggest moneymaker, plus Jeff Bezos is still going to be involved at the company — it's still a big change.