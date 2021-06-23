Cancel
Business

Facebook thinks big companies can't compete without remote work

By Anna Kramer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook laid down a gauntlet to other big tech companies earlier this month when it said it would allow all employees to remain remote indefinitely, if they chose. Facebook's about-face — the company had previously planned to allow only senior figures to work remotely — could set the stage for a new battle over tech worker benefits and culture. Apple, Amazon and Google have all doubled down on the idea that permanently remote work should end with the coronavirus pandemic. While Facebook employees can now work from anywhere, even from some other countries, Apple and Amazon alike have both set requirements for three days in the office, and Google is allowing only 20% of its workforce to apply to remain remote.

