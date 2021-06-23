It's National Hydration Day! The 6 Best Thirst-Quenching Tips We've Ever Heard

Hangovers are no fun, but some people actually feel sick after just one glass of red wine. Symptoms can vary from an itchy rash to a wheezing cough, or even a pounding migraine. So what is it about red wine? Registered dietician Leslie Bonci says migraines after a glass of red wine are likely caused by congeners. These substances occur naturally in most types of alcoholic drinks and are chemical byproducts of fermentation. Certain types of these congeners, including those called tannins, can make people who are already susceptible to migraines more likely to get them. White wine does not contain these congeners. As for the wheezing, coughing and itchy rashes—those may be caused by sulfites, which winemakers sometimes use to keep wine from spoiling. But if you get an itchy rash or abdominal pain, another allergen called histamines might be bothering you—people with allergies to this may experience headaches, though probably not as severe as migraines that can be triggered by congeners. To avoid sulfites you should look for organic wines, which are often made without them. And the final issue with red wine is a protein found in the grape skin called LTP—this protein gives red wine its color, but also might induce an allergic response in certain people which can include flushing and even diarrhea. Overall, experts say you should note that wine intolerance effects are often dose-dependent, so the more wine you drink, the more likely you are to experience some kind of reaction—and the worse it will be. At the end of the day you might just want to avoid red wine if it’s not worth the cost for you personally. (PopSci)