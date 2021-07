Native American histories and Indian policy are vital to our education system and yet grossly ignored. These topics are not merely distant memories but living labyrinths through which tribal members, leadership, and employees must navigate to bring equity to the marginalized. While I am encouraged to see so much Native visibility in Montana, I'm also discouraged by how many citizens live on Turtle Island without understanding the unique government-to-government relationship between the U.S. and tribal nations, treaty rights, and the jurisdictional red tape that perpetuate and exacerbate various health crises in Indian Country.