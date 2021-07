CROMWELL, Conn. — It is referred to as golf’s sixth major. It is said in jest but also with love, a nod to the transformation the Travelers Championship has undergone from on the brink of extinction to becoming one of the more beloved spots on the PGA Tour's summer calendar. “I joked with [tournament director Nathan] Grube that we should hang a banner at the entrance,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and CAO of Travelers, about the nickname. “From where this was to what it’s become, is a true success story.”