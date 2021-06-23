Cancel
Elko County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 425, 437, 438, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County, Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25%. * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.

