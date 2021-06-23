Red Flag Warning issued for Northern San Juan, Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern San Juan; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 291 AND 295 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 291 Northern San Juan Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms. * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening with lightning and gusty outflow winds the primary concerns. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds are possible near any showers or thunderstorms.