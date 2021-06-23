Cancel
Archuleta County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern San Juan, Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern San Juan; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 291 AND 295 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 291 Northern San Juan Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms. * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening with lightning and gusty outflow winds the primary concerns. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds are possible near any showers or thunderstorms.

Colorado State
La Plata County, CO
Ouray County, CO
San Juan County, CO
San Miguel County, CO
Archuleta County, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Hinsdale County, CO
