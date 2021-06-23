Special Weather Statement issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 05:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rabun AREAS OF DENSE FOG IN THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog, reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less, will continue across the valleys of the North Carolina mountains this morning. Motorists traveling along I-40 from the Tennessee border to the greater Asheville area, along I-26, and other roads and highways across the mountains should be prepared for sudden deterioration in visibility. Slow down and use low beam headlights if dense fog is encountered. The fog should improve by around 900 AM.