Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avery County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 05:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey AREAS OF DENSE FOG IN THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog, reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less, will continue across the valleys of the North Carolina mountains this morning. Motorists traveling along I-40 from the Tennessee border to the greater Asheville area, along I-26, and other roads and highways across the mountains should be prepared for sudden deterioration in visibility. Slow down and use low beam headlights if dense fog is encountered. The fog should improve by around 900 AM.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
County
Madison County, NC
County
Transylvania County, NC
State
Tennessee State
County
Jackson County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Macon, NC
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Graham, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
County
Mitchell County, NC
County
Yancey County, NC
County
Avery County, NC
County
Macon County, NC
County
Swain County, NC
County
Graham County, NC
City
Madison, NC
City
Henderson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Other Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

The remainder of the partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night, clearing the way for search and rescue operations to resume. What had been left of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, was brought down at 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told...