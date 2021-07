Recently, the conservative newspaper The Washington Times published an article referring to last week's publication of The United States Of Captain America #1 with the headline "Marvel celebrates July 4 weekend by having Captain America say American dream 'isn't real'". Of course, that doesn't actually happen – or it is at the most a wilful misreading of the comic – but this has caused the usual kind of outrage you might expect, including among some folk who should know better. Oh and yes, I'm British, but I really like America and Americans, and I'm currently planning to spend Thanksgiving there this year. Probably should get that out of the way first. Pip pip!