A 21st-birthday wish for Young Academies of science
The new millennium coincided with the start of an important new movement in research. In June 2000, early-career researchers in Germany established the first in a wave of national Young Academies, organizations dedicated to looking after the needs — and advancing the aspirations — of researchers at the start of their careers. Twenty-one years later, there are Young Academies in 45 countries, as well as international ones such as the Global Young Academy and the Young Academy of Europe. And the wave is growing: 2020 saw Young Academies launch in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nepal and Romania.