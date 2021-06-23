Cancel
Blogger Kate Hudson's Fiancé Pays Sweet Tribute to Their Daughter, 2, Who Died of a Rare Cancer

By Laura Beatham
The two-year-old has been battling cancer for most of her life and unfortunately passed away this month after being diagnosed in 2019.

TikTok star Kate Husdon's fiancé, Chance Moore, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram for their daughter, Eliza Moore, 2, after she passed away from a rare form of cancer.

Hudson announced her passing on Monday, June 21, 2021, and shared that the young girl died on Father's Day. Eliza's father then shared his own Instagram post honoring his daughter.

Moore shared a black and white family photo of himself, Hudson, and Eliza walking on a dirt path in a garden. Eliza was walking between her loving parents while Hudson smiled towards her fiancé.

Alongside the touching photo, Moore wrote that he was having a tough time finding the words that Eliza deserved. He added that all he could say was he would miss his daughter very much as he wrote:

"I wish I could write something beautiful and as elegant as Eliza deserves. All I can say is I miss my best friend more than anything."

Many of the family's friends and fans shared their condolences in the comment section. Many remarked that they loved watching Eliza's TikTok videos and that she had brought them much joy.

Eliza's parents had set up a TikTok page called @heyeliza to document their daughter's journey battling the rare and aggressive cancer. Through the platform, the two-year-old gained many fans who are now mourning her passing.

In April 2021, Moore and Hudson revealed on social media that they had decided to stop cancer treatment.

Hudson received an outpour of love from fans on her Instagram post about Eliza's passing. The grieving mother shared a black and white photo of Eliza holding a stuffed plush toy owl.

She expressed the heartbreak of losing her child and the suddenness of her death, adding she hoped her baby was with other family members who had passed away. She wrote that she wished her death was a nightmare:

"I want to believe I will wake up from this nightmare and you will be there holding our hands. Telling us it was just a bad dream."

Moore and Hudson shared their daughter's battle with cancer, including the high and low moments, on TikTok. They welcomed their baby girl in August 2018, and at 10 months old, she was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor (MRT).

The young girl underwent multiple surgeries, including removing her kidney and surgery to remove a brain tumor. Finally, in February 2020, her prognosis seemed good, as the cancer was momentarily gone.

At the time, her parents shared a video of her ringing the bell at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus to mark that her battle with cancer ended. But unfortunately, it came back and was in her lungs.

In April 2021, Moore and Hudson revealed on social media that they had decided to stop cancer treatment as doctors could not do anything more. Instead, they wanted to focus on the time she had left and let her be a child again.

