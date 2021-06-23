Cancel
Britney Spears ‘enjoying’ herself ahead of meeting with conservatorship judge this week

By They aren’t transporting :)
Daily Republic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Dillon, New York Daily News, (TNS) Suspense is building ahead of Britney Spears’ planned audience Wednesday with the judge overseeing her strict, court-ordered conservatorship. What will she ask for? What’s the rush after 13 years? Is she really as happy as she claims to be in her Instagram posts?

www.dailyrepublic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#New York Daily News#Q A#Conservatorships#Bessemer Trust#The Daily News
