University of North Carolina forward/center Armando Bacot announced he is returning to UNC for his junior season in 2021-22. "I'm ecstatic," says Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. "Number one, I am really happy he went through the process. We completely support that. We want our guys to have two basketball goals. One is to have the experience of cutting down the nets and being the last team standing on that final Monday night of the season. We also want them to reach all their dreams and goals, and their dreams and goals are to play in the NBA. We 100 percent supported Armando's pursuit to see where he stood right now in terms of going to the NBA, and we support that for all of our players.