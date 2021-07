Honda is updating its Civic Hatchback for 2022 and it is keeping the six-speed manual stick shift as an option. Honda has updated its Civic Hatchback for 2022. This update is part of the all-new 11th-generation Civic lineup. Honda says this is the company's most fun-to-drive Civic Hatchback ever. The new for 22 Civic Hatch combines striking Euro-inspired exterior styling and five-door versatility with an even sportier driving experience. Yes, it remains available with a 6-speed manual transmission, which Honda says is to meet the needs of young, active buyers. The stick will be available in both the naturally-aspirated base 2.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbocharged engines.