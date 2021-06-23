Wonderboy: Conor McGregor should go back to ‘moving like a Karate guy’ to beat Poirier

The UFC has released the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 hype video and it uses a quote from the famous “The Man in the Arena” speech. McGregor and Poirier meet for the third, and presumably the final time at UFC 264, which takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For McGregor and Poirier both, this is absolutely a must-win fight after both men split the first two fights between the pair. McGregor won the first meeting between the two rivals back at UFC 178 in September 2014 when he knocked Poirier out in the first round in a featherweight fight. Poirier then returned the favor at UFC 257 earlier this year at 155lbs when he stopped McGregor in the second round with punches after compromising his legs with calf kicks.