The Undateables fans left ‘shattered’ and ‘ruined’ as stars Daniel and Lily call off wedding

The Undateables stars Daniel Wakeford and Lily Taylor have called off their wedding, leading fans to proclaim that the news has “ruined their year”.

The pair found fame on the Channel 4 series, which revolves around individuals with different long-term conditions attempting to find love.

During a festive edition of the series in 2018, musician Wakeford – who has autism – proposed to Taylor after serenading her with a rendition of her favourite song, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

Unfortunately, this week Wakeford announced on his social media that the couple had split and cancelled their impending nuptials.

“We decided to end our relationship together,” Wakeford said. “So, me and Lily, we’re friends, but I’m very good to be alone.”

He did, however, explain that he is currently on the hunt for a new girlfriend.

“This summer, I might flirt with you, so watch out girls!” he joked. “This is Daniel Wakeford, and until then, bye-bye for now.”

Fans of the series have expressed their sadness over the news.

“Daniel and Lily from The Undateables splitting up has shattered my heart into bits,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “OK I don’t believe in love anymore – Daniel Wakeford and Lily have broken up.”

“Daniel and Lily from The Undateables splitting up has ruined my year,” wrote another, while a fourth added: “Did I cry when I found out Daniel and Lily from Undateables broke up? Yes I did.”

Wakeford, who has appeared on The Undateables since 2014, is planning to tour in 2022 and release an album.