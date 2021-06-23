Steelers Podcast: Making sense of the Steelers free agent visits this offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed three notable free agents to visit the team facilities this offseason, but Karl Joseph, Malik Hooker and Trai Turner left the Burgh without a deal. What can you make out of these visits? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com