NFL

Steelers Podcast: Making sense of the Steelers free agent visits this offseason

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed three notable free agents to visit the team facilities this offseason, but Karl Joseph, Malik Hooker and Trai Turner left the Burgh without a deal. What can you make out of these visits? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#Steelers Podcast#Btsc
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: What will it take for Ben Roethlisberger to silence the doubters?

Ben Roethlisberger threw 38 touchdown passes, but still he’s washed up in a lot of people’s eyes. But there’s so much to suggest otherwise. What will it take for the legendary Steelers QB to silence his doubters? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Setting realistic expectations for the 2021 Steelers offense

There are so many theories, hopes and dreams for the 2021 Steelers, But what are realistic expectations for the team? Let’s start with the offense. So what challenges does the Steelers’ offensive line face in 2021. Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Dads of Steel, Fathers Day edition

To conclude Father’s Day Week, Steelers fandom between a father and son is again brought to the forefront. Join BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis and his dad with the other side of the Men of Steel. This leads to the topic of the latest episode of the most unique member of BTSC’s family of podcasts.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the 8 best free agents available for the Steelers

With teams preparing for training camp, the Steelers could potentially target any of these eight free agents that remain on the market and fill a position of need. With training camp the next major hurdle for the Steelers, making sure the roster is in as good of shape as possible is critical going forward. Considering the team is no stranger to adding free agents before and during camp, knowing who is still available and could fill holes is important.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Who could be the Steelers 2021 training camp darling?

Every preseason, a player emerges from the shadows and becomes the black-and-gold’s training camp darling. Who will it be this time around? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show. As always,...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Balancing the Steelers’ offensive and defensive production

For an NFL team, having a healthy balance between offense and defense is crucial. Just how will the 2021 Steelers do just that? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Reading between the lines of Steelers restructures

The Steelers restructure many a contract, but what storylines can be read between the lines? there’s plenty. Plus, how do the current stats stack up against black-and-gold legends? Join BTSC’s Matt Peverell for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Are miserable Steelers’ fans really fans of the Steelers?

Chances are you know at least one. Even if it’s not someone you know personally, there’s that person who has to comment on every article or social media post who acts like nothing more than a Browns fan in disguise. Nothing is right. The sky is always falling. There is...
NFLchatsports.com

DeCastro Will Leave It Up To Agent, NFLPA To File Possible Grievance Against Steelers

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly terminate the contract of guard David DeCastro on Thursday, but they did also so with a non-football injury designation. Personally, I never saw that coming and it technically means that the Steelers terminated his contract because his injury is not related to football. It’s basically a stab at releasing an injured player without having to pay him. So, will DeCastro now file a grievance against the Steelers in an attempt to retrieve some or all the $8.75 million he was scheduled to earn in 2021? It’s certainly possible.
NFLSteelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Named Steelers ‘Make-Or-Break’ Player Of 2021

An obvious choice to make but Ben Roethlisberger has been named the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “make or break” player of the 2021 season in CBS’ Jason La Canfora list of X-Factors for each team. For almost any team, quarterback will define a team’s success or failure but there are even more eyes on Roethlisberger knowing this could be his final year in the league.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Taking stock of the Steelers foes up and down the schedule

There is so much to be sorted out before 2021 starts for the Steelers, but where do the Men of Steel stand right now with all 17 games. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the latest episode of the BTSC podcast, The Steelers Hangover. On this show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White break down all things Steelers! Join the veteran trio as they analyze all things black-and-gold.
NFLchatsports.com

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Thursday Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer everything and anything on your mind. Bryant Eng: Are there plans to do film study on A. Brooks slot snaps at UMD? Might be helpful. Are there any active slot types in the NFL that you would compare Brooks too (other than Hilton)?
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Why did the Steelers wait til later to go “Sooner”?

When looking back at the 2021 Draft, most Steelers fans thought that the team would draft a cornerback early. However, the Steelers waited until their penultimate pick in the 2021 draft to select Tre Norwood from Oklahoma. This week, join Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict to talk about the late addition of a cornerback with Kamiar Mehrabian a SB Nation contributor.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Steelers players that could surprisingly make the team in 2021

The Steelers will have a lot of evaluating to do before deciding on the final 53 man roster but these players could surprise many. People around Steelers Nation have made a lot of assumptions about who will make the team coming out of training camp. The final 53 man roster always gets attention as the pre-season comes to a close. The issue with final roster predictions this early out is that no one knows exactly how these players will shake out and perform during practices and pre-season contests under the lights.