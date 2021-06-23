Steelers Podcast: Making sense of the Steelers free agent visits this offseason

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly terminate the contract of guard David DeCastro on Thursday, but they did also so with a non-football injury designation. Personally, I never saw that coming and it technically means that the Steelers terminated his contract because his injury is not related to football. It’s basically a stab at releasing an injured player without having to pay him. So, will DeCastro now file a grievance against the Steelers in an attempt to retrieve some or all the $8.75 million he was scheduled to earn in 2021? It’s certainly possible.