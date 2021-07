With teams continuing to lean more heavily on the passing game each successive season, it pays to be an offensive tackle in today's NFL. While the quarterback position remains the most important in football and the 11 highest-paid players in the league all line up under center accordingly, teams are also paying a hefty premium on blockers to protect those signal callers. Currently, 10 tackles in the NFL are earning at least $15 million per year, and the majority of those players line up on the left side. Teams have long paid a special premium for "blind side" protectors at arguably the second-most critical position behind the quarterback.