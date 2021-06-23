AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles kids place at state wrestling meet

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles youth wrestlers took home hardware in the Washington State Wrestling Association Kids Folkstyle finals held in Centralia last weekend. Chloe Snavely took home second place in her 97- to 103-pound division while brother Christian wrestled at 145 pounds. Phoenix Flores won three matches and lost one to take home third place at 125 pounds with this being his fourth consecutive medal in the state finals. He will enter Port Angeles High School next year.