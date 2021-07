Sticking to your fitness regimen can be hard when you travel as you’re far away from your usual gym, equipment and daily routine. Andaz 5th Avenue makes it easy to adhere to your workouts, so easy that you can work out in the comfort of your room. If you book one of their Wellness Suites you can enjoy The Mirror® Gym by Lululemon, an Airweave® mattress, a health Mini Bar RX program and much more. You’ll have no excuses to not stick to your goals and have the ideal amount of privacy and space while you’re working out.