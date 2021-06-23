Cancel
Nikos Ziogas on Death, Memory and Cinema as ‘Communal Rite’ in Thessaloniki Doc Fest Player ‘Memento’

By Christopher Vourlias
Variety
Variety
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the remote hamlet of Giromeri, a small village in the mountainous Epirus region of northern Greece close to the Albanian border, the declining population numbers close to 50 permanent residents. But every year the villagers gather during the Easter holidays to preserve their time-honored customs, celebrate life, and commemorate the dead, rituals that play out to an indelible soundtrack of wailing clarinets.

