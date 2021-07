A quiet and cool start to the day across Southern New England. Today will be the best day of the long 4th of July weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures staying cooler than average, expect highs in the mid 70s for most. It will be a few degrees cooler at the beaches. If you’re heading to The Bristol 4th of July Parade, expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight will be mostly cloudy and more muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Expect some patchy fog.