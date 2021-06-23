Local graduation rates remain high despite pandemic
Students were thrown into an unprecedented disruption last year as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed schools into distance learning models for the final spring semester. Despite the radical change, Minnesota’s high school seniors stuck it out and graduated at a historic high. On June 10, the Minnesota Department of Education announced that 83.8% of Minnesota’s high school seniors (56,864 students) graduated in 2020, a 0.1% increase from 2019 and a 1.3% increase over the past five years.www.southernminn.com