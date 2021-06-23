Local graduation rates remain high despite pandemic

Findings from an ongoing study into the impact of Covid-19 related to disruption on the attainment of pupils shows that the disadvantage gap for children in Year 1 (five- to six-year-olds) is now seven months for both reading and mathematics. For children in Year 2, the gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged pupils has grown from an estimated six months in 2019 to seven months for reading and eight months for maths.