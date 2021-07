Hi everybody! This is Gabe Fernandez covering newsletter duties today. Hope you survived your Wednesday and are preparing for a nice Friday Jr. Even though I'm Peruvian-American, I've been having a tough time watching Peru compete in Copa America. Not for any broadcast-restricted reasons, but because whenever I watch my Blanquirroja, a knot forms in my stomach that brings me immense pain throughout the 90-plus minutes of action. The last time I sat through a game was in the 2018 World Cup, for reference. What about you? Is there a team in your life where you simply can't watch games of because of nerves? Let me know on Twitter.