When neighbors need help with homework or Latino housing rights, this Baltimore teacher’s aide steps in
BALTIMORE — Stepping in to translate between landlords and tenants, Kendra Summers saw that her Latino neighbors needed an advocate. The teacher’s aide at Brooklyn’s Maree Garnett Farring Elementary School created Casa Amable — which translates to “Kind Home” — a program that teaches residents new to the U.S. about tenant rights and the housing process regardless of their legal status.www.northwestgeorgianews.com