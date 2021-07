It's another hot and humid day. As many people are still out and about, celebrating the extended 4th of July holiday weekend, you'll need to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat. The heat and humidity continue on Tuesday with a stray shower or storm possible. We'll get a break from heat after a cold front moves through Wednesday evening, bringing a round of showers and storms along with it. The rain will continue into Thursday morning but it brightens up the second half of the day. Another nice day on Friday before the chance of rain increases heading into the weekend.