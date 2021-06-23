Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dunkin’ Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Acevedo brings two decades of transformative brand marketing for world’s leading beverages to the company. Dunkin’ today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Rafael Acevedo, 46, to the position of Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Mr. Acevedo is a brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for the world’s leading beverages. Acevedo will report directly to Scott Murphy, Head of the Inspire Beverage-Snack Category and President of Dunkin’, and will serve on the Dunkin’ leadership team.

martechseries.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murphy
Person
Vivienne Westwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Marketing#Advertising And Marketing#Field Marketing#Marketing Technology News#Coca Cola North America#The Coca Cola Company#Tea Portfolio#Diageo#Moet Chandon#Kpmg Consulting#Solerity Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessprweek.com

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Interpublic Group has named Mish Fletcher (pictured above) as its first chief growth officer for the Asia-Pacific region. She joins from FCB Six in New York, where she was executive vice president and global growth officer for just over a year. Prior to that she was MD and global head of marketing at Accenture Interactive, also in New York.
Businessmartechseries.com

Galton Voysey Wins Leading Brand Developer of the Year at HKMOL Awards 2021

Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is delighted to announce it has been named Leading Brand Developer of the Year, at Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony (HKMOL) 2021. The prestigious award recognises Galton Voysey’s position as a leader in brand development, while acknowledging their highly innovative direct-to-consumer approach.
Businessaithority.com

Vengreso Appoints Priya Sachdev As Chief Customer Officer

Sales Training Veteran to Lead Vengreso’s Customer Success, Implementation, Support, and Training Team. Vengreso announced today that Priya Sachdev has joined the company as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting to CEO and Founder Mario Martinez Jr. Sachdev will be globally responsible for Vengreso’s Customer Success and Support team as well as all implementation, training, coaching, and delivery of the entire LaaS (Learning as a Service) and SaaS technology suite to the 1,000 and more companies that Vengreso has served.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Eyal Betzalel, Co. CEO at Primis

Eyal Betzalel, Co. CEO at Primis and Co-Founder at Sellers.guide weighs in on the evolving publisher-ad provider relationship in today’s B2B marketplace:. Welcome to this martech chat Eyal, tell us more about Primis and your latest transparency tool for publishers?. I’m the Co. CEO and co-founder of Primis and Sellers.guide....
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Stephanie Broyles joins Fidelis Cybersecurity as CMO

Fidelis Cybersecurity announced the appointment of Stephanie Broyles to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 15 years of experience in senior executive roles and as an advisor and board member to information services and cybersecurity organizations globally, Broyles has a proven track record for successfully driving growth using both direct and channel go-to-market strategies across cloud security initiatives.
BusinessMySanAntonio

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Mira Commerce

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces New Company Name and Brand Strategy, Now Operating as Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Over the past 17...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

TISSIUM Appoints Romain Attard as Chief Financial Officer

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today Romain Attard has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of TISSIUM. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005319/en/. Mr. Attard joins TISSIUM with an extensive background in corporate finance and Equity Capital Markets...
Softwareaithority.com

Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer

Company to Combine All TMS Customer Facing Activity under CRO. Alpega Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud-based transportation software, announced that Anton Hofmeier has joined Alpega as part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation Management Software) sales and customer organizations. Mr. Hofmeier comes to Alpega...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Aegis Brands Announces Resignation of Ba Linh Le as Chief Financial Officer, Appointment of Melinda Lee as new CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. ("Aegis Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: AEG) announced today that Ba Linh Le will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer as of August 13, 2021. Mr. Le will be helping with the transition before he moves on to focus on other interests. "On behalf of Aegis Brands, I recognize and thank Ba Linh for his significant contributions over the past four years. I especially thank him for his incredible efforts to navigate Aegis through the pandemic and set the Company up for a bright future." said Steven Pelton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Brands.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Jack Henry and Associates, a Payments Processing Service for Financial Industry, Appoints Chris King as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

(NASDAQ: JKHY) is an established provider of technology solutions and payment processing services mainly for the financial services sector. Today (June 23, 2021), the company confirmed that Chris King has been appointed Chief Sales and Marketing Officer after the retirement of Steve Tomson. Recently, King worked as VP of NCR’s...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Medicure Announces Appointment of David Gurvey as Chief Financial Officer

WINNIPEG, MB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV: MPH) (OTC: MCUJF), a company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products for patients and prescribers in the United States market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Gurvey (CPA, CMA, B.Sc.) as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 28, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Generali Global Assistance Appoints Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced that it has appointed Michael Gussow as their U.S. Chief Information Officer. In this role, Michael will be leading the Information Technology and Infrastructure Strategy for the U.S. market. He will oversee and develop the overall strategic planning, implementation and security of our applications, hardware and systems.
Businessmartechseries.com

Fractal Appoints Ashwath Bhat As Chief Financial Officer

Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the appointment of Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer. Based out of global headquarters in New York, Ashwath will oversee the company’s strategic finance, accounting, business intelligence, treasury and legal functions. Marketing...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kuya Silver Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") that Ms. Annie Sismanian has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

SoftServe Appoints Adriyan Pavlykevych as Chief Information Security Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has appointed Adriyan Pavlykevych as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. Pavlykevych has almost 20 years of experience with SoftServe. As CISO, he will be responsible for shaping and implementing SoftServe’s information governance and security strategy, including ensuring the secure delivery of the company’s engineering services, and maintaining and developing its cyber defense capabilities. Pavlykevych will report to SoftServe’s CEO, Chris Baker, as part of the company’s Executive Management Team.
Businessmartechseries.com

BMO Appoints Kimberley Goode as Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer

BMO Financial Group announced the appointment of Kimberley Goode as Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer. She will join the bank in August and report to Cameron Fowler, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer. Marketing Technology News: Strata Introduces Identity Orchestration Platform for Multi-Clouds. Ms. Goode will lead a new team...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Gilles Mabire appointed new Chief Technology Officer Automotive Technologies at Continental

Continental has appointed Gilles Mabire (49) as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Automotive Technologies group sector. Currently responsible for the Commercial Vehicles and Services business unit at Continental, he will assume the new role latest by January 1, 2022, succeeding Dr. Dirk Abendroth, who is leaving the company at his own request at the end of June 2021. Until Mabire takes up his post, Michael Hülsewies (48), head of Architecture and Software, will temporarily take over the management of the CTO organization. By the time Gilles Mabire assumes his new role, he will have completed key projects within the scope of the transformation process which he initiated in the Commercial Vehicles and Services business unit as well as Smart Mobility.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

GoFor Announces New Additions to Executive Team with Appointments of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and sustainable logistics, has announced the appointment of Dillon McDonald as Chief Revenue Officer and George Burnett III as Chief Technology Officer. Both have built, led, and developed winning teams in sustainability focused organizations for more than 20 years.
Deer Park, NYTimes Union

ABLE Equipment Rental Announces Appointment of Chief Information Officer

DEER PARK, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of Construction Equipment Rentals, Sales, Service and Parts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Farley as Chief Information Officer. Patrick joins ABLE with more than 15 years of experience in technology management in the equipment rental industry.