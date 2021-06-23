Dunkin’ Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
Rafael Acevedo brings two decades of transformative brand marketing for world’s leading beverages to the company. Dunkin’ today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Rafael Acevedo, 46, to the position of Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Mr. Acevedo is a brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for the world’s leading beverages. Acevedo will report directly to Scott Murphy, Head of the Inspire Beverage-Snack Category and President of Dunkin’, and will serve on the Dunkin’ leadership team.martechseries.com