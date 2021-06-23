Cancel
Kevin Hunt, President and COO of Shiel Sexton

WISH-TV
 12 days ago

Kevin Hunt began his career at Shiel Sexton 30 years ago as a summer field intern. He earned a degree from Purdue University and went on to work in a number of departments within the firm including project management, estimating, and marketing. Kevin was promoted to the executive group of Shiel Sexton before the age of 35. He has been instrumental in developing new markets and new clients throughout his career. Kevin is President and Chief Operating Officer and is responsible for the management of operations and implementation of corporate strategies at Shiel Sexton.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Purdue University#Project Management
