WAZ031-241100- Northeast Blue Mountains- ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs.