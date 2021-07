We know that everyone out there wants The Orville season 3 to premiere sooner rather than later — it’s been such a long wait!. Yet, if it’s any consolation, production of the show is still going strong. This is not a case of Hulu intentionally withholding episodes while being off maniacally laughing in a corner. In a recent post on Twitter (see below), executive producer and director Jon Cassar made it clear that shooting was still happening this past week, with video village taking place in a de-lit version of the ship’s bridge.