Devon McCurdy of Lane Powell has entered an appearance for the Benton and Yakima counties canvassing review boards in a pending lawsuit claiming that more than 4,500 Latino voters were denied their vote in the 2020 elections due to racial discrimination. The case was filed May 7 in Washington Eastern District Court by the UCLA Voting Rights Project and other law firms on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. is 4:21-cv-05075, Reyes et al v. Chilton et al.