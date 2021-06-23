Onancock Main St. announces new directors

Onancock Main Street (OMS) is pleased to announce the addition of Bob Spoth and Jeff Vernimb to the OMS board. Bob has worked for nearly 40 years for global insurance brokerage houses. He owns and operates a small specialty insurance agency focused on ecosystem restoration obligations for construction projects. He has served on several boards, mainly focused on kids’ athletics or church-related activities, and currently sits on the boards of the Onancock Business and Civic Association and the National Environmental Banking Association, as well as the finance committee of St Peter’s Church in Onley, VA. He co-chaired the 2019 Onancock St. Patrick’s Parade (cancelled because of COVID-19).