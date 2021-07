If you’re in Massachusetts, you might have noticed that you suddenly have an app called “MassNotify” on your Android device even though you don’t recall downloading it. That’s because Google has apparently installed the contact tracing app for those that have turned on Android Exposure Notifications. However, some users are saying that they did not enable that and yet are still seeing the app on their devices, which can be risky as it collects device data. Even worse, it’s actually pretty hard to uninstall this app.