(June 28, 2021) Self-love and self-care are two concepts receiving renewed attention these days. With all that has transpired over the past few years that attacked our spiritual, mental and physical well-being, it should be no surprise that people want to discard dysfunctional things and just love on themselves for a while. So, a song like “Back 2 Me” by Florida born and D.C. raised singer, songwriter, model and entrepreneur Setoria definitely captures the zeitgeist of this moment.