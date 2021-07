The Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals event could be this summer's best chance to get Microsoft's new super-console into your home - and to surround it in the best Xbox accessories going cheap too. The summer sale event will last for an enormous 48 hours (yes, it's not a 'day' anymore really, is it), and we think it's going to be packed with Xbox offers. Click here to see the most recent version of this page. If you're on your mobile, make sure to refresh this page to ensure you're seeing the most up-to-date version.