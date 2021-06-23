Cancel
Grain-boundary-rich polycrystalline monolayer WS film for attomolar-level Hg sensors

By Lixuan Liu, Kun Ye, Changqing Lin, Zhiyan Jia, Tianyu Xue, Anmin Nie, Yingchun Cheng, Jianyong Xiang, Congpu Mu, Bochong Wang, Fusheng Wen, Kun Zhai, Zhisheng Zhao, Yongji Gong, Zhongyuan Liu, Yongjun Tian
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging two-dimensional (2D) layered materials have been attracting great attention as sensing materials for next-generation high-performance biological and chemical sensors. The sensor performance of 2D materials is strongly dependent on the structural defects as indispensable active sites for analyte adsorption. However, controllable defect engineering in 2D materials is still challenging. In the present work, we propose exploitation of controllably grown polycrystalline films of 2D layered materials with high-density grain boundaries (GBs) for design of ultra-sensitive ion sensors, where abundant structural defects on GBs act as favorable active sites for ion adsorption. As a proof-of-concept, our fabricated surface plasmon resonance sensors with GB-rich polycrystalline monolayer WS2 films have exhibited high selectivity and superior attomolar-level sensitivity in Hg2+ detection owing to high-density GBs. This work provides a promising avenue for design of ultra-sensitive sensors based on GB-rich 2D layered materials.

www.nature.com
