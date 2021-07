When there have been spikes in crime in the country’s past, the knee-jerk reaction has generally been to crack down with more police, tougher laws and more arrests. It’s an approach premised on the idea that cops are the way to make communities safe. But many factors are responsible for crime, and we have learned the hard way that police alone can’t solve the problem. Fortunately, President Biden has recognized that with his decision to tackle a surge in crime with a multifaceted effort that includes investments in violence intervention and other community programs as well as police, with a focus on the firearms that fuel the violence.