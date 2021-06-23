Cancel
Environment

Tracking scattered light showers & thunderstorms; heat wave approaching

By Jed Christoph
NBCMontana
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are tracking a few light showers and thunderstorms this morning. Today should be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies, but a few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon along the divide and across portions of southwest Montana. Highs will be mainly in the 80s today. Tomorrow will also feature highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies, but also a chance for light showers/thunderstorms across northwest and west central Montana.

Montana State
#Thunderstorms#Heat Wave
EnvironmentNBCMontana

Hot temperatures, afternoon t'storms

Most areas across western Montana will remain hot and dry through the remainder of Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible around southwest Montana this afternoon and evening. Storms should be relatively small and non-severe, but will bring the threat for gusty winds and lightning. If you plan to cool off from the heat by heading to a lake or river, be sure to stay weather aware!