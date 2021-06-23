Tracking scattered light showers & thunderstorms; heat wave approaching
We are tracking a few light showers and thunderstorms this morning. Today should be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies, but a few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon along the divide and across portions of southwest Montana. Highs will be mainly in the 80s today. Tomorrow will also feature highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies, but also a chance for light showers/thunderstorms across northwest and west central Montana.nbcmontana.com