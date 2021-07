Haaland took to Twitter to make light of a newspaper report. Erling Haaland has laughed off a report that he spent €500,000 in six hours at a restaurant in on the Greek island of Mykonos. The Norwegian striker, one of the few European superstars not playing at Euro 2020, had been holidaying in Mykonos where he was recently photographed socialising with Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City. Pictures of Haaland on holidays have done the rounds on social media but the current holder of the Golden Boy award has moved to draw the line at one story that was reported today.