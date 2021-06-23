Cancel
David Makes Man: Season Two Viewer Votes

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat choices will David make in the second season of the David Makes Man TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like David Makes Man is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of David Makes Man here.

Airing on the OWN cable channel, David Makes Man revolves around a young man named David from the projects. He’s haunted by the death of his friend and is relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. In season two, David (Kwame Patterson) is in his 30s and is a rising businessman with an opportunity that could change his life and community. The show stars Patterson, Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles, and Cayden K. Williams. Recurring season two actors include Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Lutrell, Zsane’ Jhe’, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner, and Janmarco Santiago.
