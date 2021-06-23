David Makes Man: Season Two Viewer Votes

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Dynasty. Fans of the CW’s drama Dynasty were excited when Season 4 premiered last month since the show has been on hiatus for quite some time. During the episode, a flash-forward scene of a funeral brought about a whole new mystery that will need to be solved. This funeral is a huge plot twist, and at some point, we know that an important character is going to die. The only thing right now we know is that the one character not in the casket is Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) because she's at the funeral.