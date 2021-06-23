Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Mn induced significant improvement and robust stability of radioluminescence in CsCuI for high-performance nuclear battery

By Xiaoming Li, Jiaxin Chen, Dandan Yang, Xi Chen, Dongling Geng, Lianfu Jiang, Ye Wu, Cuifang Meng, Haibo Zeng
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluorescent type nuclear battery consisting of scintillator and photovoltaic device enables semipermanent power source for devices working under harsh circumstances without instant energy supply. In spite of the progress of device structure design, the development of scintillators is far behind. Here, a Cs3Cu2I5: Mn scintillator showing a high light yield of ~67000 ph MeV−1 at 564 nm is presented. Doping and intrinsic features endow Cs3Cu2I5: Mn with robust thermal stability and irradiation hardness that 71% or >95% of the initial radioluminescence intensity can be maintained in an ultra-broad temperature range of 77 K-433 K or after a total irradiation dose of 2590 Gy, respectively. These superiorities allow the fabrication of efficient and stable nuclear batteries, which show an output improvement of 237% respect to the photovoltaic device without scintillator. Luminescence mechanisms including self-trapped exciton, energy transfer, and impact excitation are proposed for the anomalous dramatic radioluminescence improvement. This work will open a window for the fields of nuclear battery and radiography.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cui#Min#Radiation#Nbs#Pvd#Rl#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Google
Related
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
ScienceNature.com

Bioengineered 3D nanocomposite based on gold nanoparticles and gelatin nanofibers for bone regeneration: in vitro and in vivo study

The main aim of the present study was to fabricate 3D scaffold based on poly (l-lactic acid) (PLLA)/Polycaprolactone (PCL) matrix polymer containing gelatin nanofibers (GNFs) and gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) as the scaffold for bone tissue engineering application. AuNPs were synthesized via the Turkevich method as the osteogenic factor. GNFs were fabricated by the electrospinning methods and implemented into the scaffold as the extracellular matrix mimicry structure. The prepared AuNPs and Gel nanofibers were composited by PLLA/PCL matrix polymer and converted to a 3D scaffold using thermal-induced phase separation. SEM imaging illustrated the scaffold's porous structure with a porosity range of 80–90% and a pore size range of 80 to 130 µm. The in vitro studies showed that the highest concentration of AuNPs (160 ppm) induced toxicity and 80 ppm AuNPs exhibited the highest cell proliferation. The in vivo studies showed that PCL/PLLA/Gel/80ppmAuNPs induced the highest neo-bone formation, osteocyte in lacuna woven bone formation, and angiogenesis in the defect site. In conclusion, this study showed that the prepared scaffold exhibited suitable properties for bone tissue engineering in terms of porosity, pore size, mechanical properties, biocompatibility, and osteoconduction activities.
CancerNature.com

Validity of dietary isothiocyanate intake estimates from a food frequency questionnaire using 24 h urinary isothiocyanate excretion as an objective biomarker: the JPHC-NEXT protocol area

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Isothiocyanate (ITC) is formed via the hydrolysis of glucosinolates by myrosinase, found in cruciferous vegetables. Although myrosinase is inactivated by the cooking process, no studies have incorporated the effect of cooking into the estimation of dietary ITC intake or evaluated the validity. We evaluated the validity of dietary ITC intake estimated from a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), and urinary ITC levels using 24 h urine samples or a WFR (weighed food record), and evaluated the reproducibility of dietary ITC in two FFQs administered at an interval of 1-year.
Nature.com

Feature-based attention enables robust, long-lasting location transfer in human perceptual learning

Visual perceptual learning (VPL) is typically specific to the trained location and feature. However, the degree of specificity depends upon particular training protocols. Manipulating covert spatial attention during training facilitates learning transfer to other locations. Here we investigated whether feature-based attention (FBA), which enhances the representation of particular features throughout the visual field, facilitates VPL transfer, and how long such an effect would last. To do so, we implemented a novel task in which observers discriminated a stimulus orientation relative to two reference angles presented simultaneously before each block. We found that training with FBA enabled remarkable location transfer, reminiscent of its global effect across the visual field, but preserved orientation specificity in VPL. Critically, both the perceptual improvement and location transfer persisted after 1 year. Our results reveal robust, long-lasting benefits induced by FBA in VPL, and have translational implications for improving generalization of training protocols in visual rehabilitation.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
ScienceNature.com

High spatiotemporal resolution optoacoustic sensing with photothermally induced acoustic vibrations in optical fibres

Optoacoustic vibrations in optical fibres have enabled spatially resolved sensing, but the weak electrostrictive force hinders their application. Here, we introduce photothermally induced acoustic vibrations (PTAVs) to realize high-performance fibre-based optoacoustic sensing. Strong acoustic vibrations with a wide range of axial wavenumbers kz are photothermally actuated by using a focused pulsed laser. The local transverse resonant frequency and loss coefficient can be optically measured by an intra-core acoustic sensor via spectral analysis. Spatially resolved sensing is further achieved by mechanically scanning the laser spot. The experimental results show that the PTAVs can be used to resolve the acoustic impedance of the surrounding fluid at a spatial resolution of approximately 10 μm and a frame rate of 50 Hz. As a result, PTAV-based optoacoustic sensing can provide label-free visualization of the diffusion dynamics in microfluidics at a higher spatiotemporal resolution.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
ChemistryNature.com

Inversely polarized thermo-electrochemical power generation via the reaction of an organic redox couple on a TiO/Ti mesh electrode

We demonstrate thermo-electrochemical (TEC) conversion using a biocompatible redox couple of lactic acid and pyruvic acid on earth-abundant TiO2. The TEC cell exhibited a positive Seebeck coefficient of 1.40 mV K−1. DFT calculations figured out that the adsorption of intermediate species and protons on TiO2 controls both the redox reaction and current polarity.
SoftwareNature.com

An improved novel quantum image representation and its experimental test on IBM quantum experience

Quantum image representation (QIR) is a necessary part of quantum image processing (QIP) and plays an important role in quantum information processing. To address the problems that NCQI cannot handle images with inconsistent horizontal and vertical position sizes and multi-channel image processing, an improved color digital image quantum representation (INCQI) model based on NCQI is proposed in this paper. The INCQI model can process color images and facilitate multi-channel quantum image transformations and transparency information processing of images using auxiliary quantum bits. In addition, the quantum image control circuit was designed based on INCQI. And quantum image preparation experiments were conducted on IBM Quantum Experience (IBMQ) to verify the feasibility and effectiveness of INCQI quantum image preparation. The prepared image information was obtained by quantum measurement in the experiment, and the visualization of quantum information was successfully realized. The research in this paper has some reference value for the research related to QIP.
ChemistryNature.com

A multicolor and ratiometric fluorescent sensing platform for metal ions based on arene–metal-ion contact

Despite continuous and active development of fluorescent metal-ion probes, their molecular design for ratiometric detection is restricted by the limited choice of available sensing mechanisms. Here we present a multicolor and ratiometric fluorescent sensing platform for metal ions based on the interaction between the metal ion and the aromatic ring of a fluorophore (arene–metal-ion, AM, coordination). Our molecular design provided the probes possessing a 1,9-bis(2′-pyridyl)-2,5,8-triazanonane as a flexible metal ion binding unit attached to a tricyclic fluorophore. This architecture allows to sense various metal ions, such as Zn(II), Cu(II), Cd(II), Ag(I), and Hg(II) with emission red-shifts. We showed that this probe design is applicable to a series of tricyclic fluorophores, which allow ratiometric detection of the metal ions from the blue to the near-infrared wavelengths. X-ray crystallography and theoretical calculations indicate that the coordinated metal ion has van der Waals contact with the fluorophore, perturbing the dye’s electronic structure and ring conformation to induce the emission red-shift. A set of the probes was useful for the differential sensing of eight metal ions in a one-pot single titration via principal component analysis. We also demonstrate that a xanthene fluorophore is applicable to the ratiometric imaging of metal ions under live-cell conditions.
WildlifeNature.com

Correction: Microbial niche differentiation explains nitrite oxidation in marine oxygen minimum zones

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-00852-3, published online 06 January 2021. After publication of this article, the authors realized that proteins encoded by the OMZ NOB MAGs were incorrectly annotated as chlorite dismutase (Cld). They are homologs of Cld, and they should be called Cld-like proteins. Key residues for Cld are missing in these proteins and their chlorite dismutation activity is not expected. Thus, we correct ‘Cld’ into ‘Cld-like proteins’ for OMZ NOB MAGs.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Influence of acetylene on methane–air explosion characteristics in a confined chamber

To study the impact of acetylene on methane explosions, the safe operation of coal mines should be ensured. In this paper, a 20 L spherical tank was used to study the explosive characteristics of acetylene–methane–air mixture. In addition, the GRI-Mech3.0 mechanism was used to study the chemical kinetic mechanism for the mixed gas, and the effect of adding acetylene on the sensitivity of methane and the yield of free radicals was analysed. The results show that acetylene can expand the scope for methane explosion, lower the lower explosion limit, and increase the risk of explosion. Acetylene increases the maximum explosion pressure, laminar combustion rate and maximum pressure rise rate for the methane–air mixture while shortening the combustion time. Three combustion modes for the acetylene–methane–air mixture were determined: methane-dominated, transitional and acetylene-dominated combustion modes. Chemical kinetic analysis for the mixed gas shows that as the volume fraction of acetylene increases, the generation rate for key free radicals (H*, O* and OH*) gradually increases, thereby increasing the intensity of the explosive reaction. The results from this research will help formulate measures to prevent coal mine explosion accidents.
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00641-0, published online 22 June 2021. The PDF version of this article contained incomplete versions of Eqs. (12) and (19). In the old version, these two equations were erroneously typeset as. The correct version of the two equations are:. respectively. These have now been corrected in...
ScienceNature.com

Efficient and precise generation of Tay–Sachs disease model in rabbit by prime editing system

Tay–Sachs disease (TSD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder due to an autosomal recessively inherited deficiency of β-hexosaminidase A (HexA)1. The four-bases (TATC) insertion in exon 11 of the HEXA (HEXA ins TATC) accounts for 80% of Tay–Sachs disease from the Ashkenazi Jewish population2. However, no typical clinical phenotypes, such as neurological abnormalities, the restricted pattern of distribution of GM2-ganglioside and membranous cytoplasmic bodies in the brain, were observed in HEXA−/− mouse models, due to the difference in the ganglioside degradation pathways in mice and human3. Thus, it is desired to generate an ideal animal model to accurately mimic HEXA ins TATC in TSD patients. CRISPR–Cas9 system-mediated HDR4 has been used to generate the mutation of HEXA ins TATC, however, low efficiency and high indels impede its application.
TechnologyNature.com

Multi-frequency passive and active microrheology with optical tweezers

Optical tweezers have attracted significant attention for microrheological applications, due to the possibility of investigating viscoelastic properties in vivo which are strongly related to the health status and development of biological specimens. In order to use optical tweezers as a microrheological tool, an exact force calibration in the complex system under investigation is required. One of the most promising techniques for optical tweezers calibration in a viscoelastic medium is the so-called active–passive calibration, which allows determining both the trap stiffness and microrheological properties of the medium with the least a-priori knowledge in comparison to the other methods. In this manuscript, we develop an optimization of the active–passive calibration technique performed with a sample stage driving, whose implementation is more straightforward with respect to standard laser driving where two different laser beams are required. We performed microrheological measurements over a broad frequency range in a few seconds implementing an accurate multi-frequency driving of the sample stage. The optical tweezers-based microrheometer was first validated by measuring water, and then exemplarily applied to more viscous medium and subsequently to a viscoelastic solution of methylcellulose in water. The described method paves the way to microrheological precision metrology in biological samples with high temporal- and spatial-resolution allowing for investigation of even short time-scale phenomena.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
ScienceNature.com

Ultralow-threshold laser using super-bound states in the continuum

Wavelength-scale lasers provide promising applications through low power consumption requiring for optical cavities with increased quality factors. Cavity radiative losses can be suppressed strongly in the regime of optical bound states in the continuum; however, a finite size of the resonator limits the performance of bound states in the continuum as cavity modes for active nanophotonic devices. Here, we employ the concept of a supercavity mode created by merging symmetry-protected and accidental bound states in the continuum in the momentum space, and realize an efficient laser based on a finite-size cavity with a small footprint. We trace the evolution of lasing properties before and after the merging point by varying the lattice spacing, and we reveal this laser demonstrates the significantly reduced threshold, substantially increased quality factor, and shrunken far-field images. Our results provide a route for nanolasers with reduced out-of-plane losses in finite-size active nanodevices and improved lasing characteristics.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy