Thermal stability and diffusion characteristics of ultrathin amorphous carbon films grown on crystalline and nitrogenated silicon substrates by filtered cathodic vacuum arc deposition

By Shengxi Wang, Anurag Roy, Kyriakos Komvopoulos
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmorphous carbon (a-C) films are widely used as protective overcoats in many technology sectors, principally due to their excellent thermophysical properties and chemical inertness. The growth and thermal stability of sub-5-nm-thick a-C films synthesized by filtered cathodic vacuum arc on pure (crystalline) and nitrogenated (amorphous) silicon substrate surfaces were investigated in this study. Samples of a-C/Si and a-C/SiNx/Si stacks were thermally annealed for various durations and subsequently characterized by high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS). The TEM images confirmed the continuity and uniformity of the a-C films and the 5-nm-thick SiNx underlayer formed by silicon nitrogenation using radio-frequency sputtering. The EELS analysis of cross-sectional samples revealed the thermal stability of the a-C films and the efficacy of the SiNx underlayer to prevent carbon migration into the silicon substrate, even after prolonged heating. The obtained results provide insight into the important attributes of an underlayer in heated multilayered media for preventing elemental intermixing with the substrate, while preserving the structural stability of the a-C film at the stack surface. An important contribution of this investigation is the establishment of an experimental framework for accurately assessing the thermal stability and elemental diffusion in layered microstructures exposed to elevated temperatures.

