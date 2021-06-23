Cancel
Physics

Electrochemical activation of C–H by electron-deficient WC nanocrystals for simultaneous alkoxylation and hydrogen evolution

By Xiu Lin, Shi-Nan Zhang, Dong Xu, Jun-Jun Zhang, Yun-Xiao Lin, Guang-Yao Zhai, Hui Su, Zhong-Hua Xue, Xi Liu, Markus Antonietti, Jie-Sheng Chen, Xin-Hao Li
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe activation of C–H bonds is a central challenge in organic chemistry and usually a key step for the retro-synthesis of functional natural products due to the high chemical stability of C–H bonds. Electrochemical methods are a powerful alternative for C–H activation, but this approach usually requires high overpotential and homogeneous mediators. Here, we design electron-deficient W2C nanocrystal-based electrodes to boost the heterogeneous activation of C–H bonds under mild conditions via an additive-free, purely heterogeneous electrocatalytic strategy. The electron density of W2C nanocrystals is tuned by constructing Schottky heterojunctions with nitrogen-doped carbon support to facilitate the preadsorption and activation of benzylic C–H bonds of ethylbenzene on the W2C surface, enabling a high turnover frequency (18.8 h−1) at a comparably low work potential (2 V versus SCE). The pronounced electron deficiency of the W2C nanocatalysts substantially facilitates the direct deprotonation process to ensure electrode durability without self-oxidation. The efficient oxidation process also boosts the balancing hydrogen production from as-formed protons on the cathode by a factor of 10 compared to an inert reference electrode. The whole process meets the requirements of atomic economy and electric energy utilization in terms of sustainable chemical synthesis.

#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Gas#Hydrogen Production#Ethanol#Nanomaterials#Benzylic C#Sce#Schottky
