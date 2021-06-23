Cancel
Hydrogen spillover-driven synthesis of high-entropy alloy nanoparticles as a robust catalyst for CO hydrogenation

By Kohsuke Mori, Naoki Hashimoto, Naoto Kamiuchi, Hideto Yoshida, Hisayoshi Kobayashi, Hiromi Yamashita
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-entropy alloys (HEAs) have been intensively pursued as potentially advanced materials because of their exceptional properties. However, the facile fabrication of nanometer-sized HEAs over conventional catalyst supports remains challenging, and the design of rational synthetic protocols would permit the development of innovative catalysts with a wide range of potential compositions. Herein, we demonstrate that titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a promising platform for the low-temperature synthesis of supported CoNiCuRuPd HEA nanoparticles (NPs) at 400 °C. This process is driven by the pronounced hydrogen spillover effect on TiO2 in conjunction with coupled proton/electron transfer. The CoNiCuRuPd HEA NPs on TiO2 produced in this work were found to be both active and extremely durable during the CO2 hydrogenation reaction. Characterization by means of various in situ techniques and theoretical calculations elucidated that cocktail effect and sluggish diffusion originating from the synergistic effect obtained by this combination of elements.

