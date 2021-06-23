Room-temperature oxygen vacancy migration induced reversible phase transformation during the anelastic deformation in CuO
From the mechanical perspectives, the influence of point defects is generally considered at high temperature, especially when the creep deformation dominates. Here, we show the stress-induced reversible oxygen vacancy migration in CuO nanowires at room temperature, causing the unanticipated anelastic deformation. The anelastic strain is associated with the nucleation of oxygen-deficient CuOx phase, which gradually transforms back to CuO after stress releasing, leading to the gradual recovery of the nanowire shape. Detailed analysis reveals an oxygen deficient metastable CuOx phase that has been overlooked in the literatures. Both theoretical and experimental investigations faithfully predict the oxygen vacancy diffusion pathways in CuO. Our finding facilitates a better understanding of the complicated mechanical behaviors in materials, which could also be relevant across multiple scientific disciplines, such as high-temperature superconductivity and solid-state chemistry in Cu-O compounds, etc.www.nature.com