Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Room-temperature oxygen vacancy migration induced reversible phase transformation during the anelastic deformation in CuO

By Lei Li, Guoxujia Chen, He Zheng, Weiwei Meng, Shuangfeng Jia, Ligong Zhao, Peili Zhao, Ying Zhang, Shuangshuang Huang, Tianlong Huang, Jianbo Wang
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the mechanical perspectives, the influence of point defects is generally considered at high temperature, especially when the creep deformation dominates. Here, we show the stress-induced reversible oxygen vacancy migration in CuO nanowires at room temperature, causing the unanticipated anelastic deformation. The anelastic strain is associated with the nucleation of oxygen-deficient CuOx phase, which gradually transforms back to CuO after stress releasing, leading to the gradual recovery of the nanowire shape. Detailed analysis reveals an oxygen deficient metastable CuOx phase that has been overlooked in the literatures. Both theoretical and experimental investigations faithfully predict the oxygen vacancy diffusion pathways in CuO. Our finding facilitates a better understanding of the complicated mechanical behaviors in materials, which could also be relevant across multiple scientific disciplines, such as high-temperature superconductivity and solid-state chemistry in Cu-O compounds, etc.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Oxygen#Deformation#Temperature#Tem Stm#Hrtem#Fig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Google
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Interface migration by phase transformations

Direct experimental observations reveal that grain boundaries in aluminium oxide migrate by a chain of structural phase transformations within the boundary core. Most crystalline materials are composed of small crystallites, called grains, separated by internal interfaces called grain boundaries (GBs)1. Many mechanical, thermal, and electronic properties of materials critically depend on the density, topology, and structure of the GBs. A materials design approach called GB engineering2 aims to fabricate materials with specific GB types to achieve desired properties. Unfortunately, any grain structure inevitably changes with time as individual grains grow or shrink under capillary forces. This grain evolution process is mediated by the motion of GBs in a process called GB migration. In many nanocrystalline materials, GB migration occurs even at room temperature.
PhysicsNature.com

Tunable room-temperature ferromagnetism in Co-doped two-dimensional van der Waals ZnO

The recent discovery of ferromagnetism in two-dimensional van der Waals crystals has provoked a surge of interest in the exploration of fundamental spin interaction in reduced dimensions. However, existing material candidates have several limitations, notably lacking intrinsic room-temperature ferromagnetic order and air stability. Here, motivated by the anomalously high Curie temperature observed in bulk diluted magnetic oxides, we demonstrate room-temperature ferromagnetism in Co-doped graphene-like Zinc Oxide, a chemically stable layered material in air, down to single atom thickness. Through the magneto-optic Kerr effect, superconducting quantum interference device and X-ray magnetic circular dichroism measurements, we observe clear evidences of spontaneous magnetization in such exotic material systems at room temperature and above. Transmission electron microscopy and atomic force microscopy results explicitly exclude the existence of metallic Co or cobalt oxides clusters. X-ray characterizations reveal that the substitutional Co atoms form Co2+ states in the graphitic lattice of ZnO. By varying the Co doping level, we observe transitions between paramagnetic, ferromagnetic and less ordered phases due to the interplay between impurity-band-exchange and super-exchange interactions. Our discovery opens another path to 2D ferromagnetism at room temperature with the advantage of exceptional tunability and robustness.
ChemistryNature.com

Water﻿ vapor induced self-assembly of islands/honeycomb structure by secondary phase separation in polystyrene solution with bimodal molecular weight distribution

The formation of complex structures in thin films is of interest in many fields. Segregation of polymer chains of different molecular weights is a well-known process. However, here, polystyrene with bimodal molecular weight distribution, but no additional chemical modification was used. It was proven that at certain conditions, the phase separation occurred between two fractions of bimodal polystyrene/methyl ethyl ketone solution. The films were prepared by spin-coating, and the segregation between polystyrene phases was investigated by force spectroscopy. Next, water vapour induced secondary phase separation was investigated. The introduction of moist airflow induced the self-assembly of the lower molecular weight into islands and the heavier fraction into a honeycomb. As a result, an easy, fast, and effective method of obtaining island/honeycomb morphologies was demonstrated. The possible mechanisms of the formation of such structures were discussed.
ScienceNature.com

A specific phase of transcranial alternating current stimulation at the β frequency boosts repetitive paired-pulse TMS-induced plasticity

Transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS) at 20 Hz (β) has been shown to modulate motor evoked potentials (MEPs) when paired with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in a phase-dependent manner. Repetitive paired-pulse TMS (rPPS) with I-wave periodicity (1.5 ms) induced short-lived facilitation of MEPs. We hypothesized that tACS would modulate the facilitatory effects of rPPS in a frequency- and phase-dependent manner. To test our hypothesis, we investigated the effects of combined tACS and rPPS. We applied rPPS in combination with peak or trough phase tACS at 10 Hz (α) or β, or sham tACS (rPPS alone). The facilitatory effects of rPPS in the sham condition were temporary and variable among participants. In the β tACS peak condition, significant increases in single-pulse MEPs persisted for over 30 min after the stimulation, and this effect was stable across participants. In contrast, β tACS in the trough condition did not modulate MEPs. Further, α tACS parameters did not affect single-pulse MEPs after the intervention. These results suggest that a rPPS-induced increase in trans-synaptic efficacy could be strengthened depending on the β tACS phase, and that this technique could produce long-lasting plasticity with respect to cortical excitability.
Wildlifepnas.org

Photosynthesis-independent production of reactive oxygen species in the rice bundle sheath during high light is mediated by NADPH oxidase

Edited by Jaakko Kangasjarvi, Helsingin Yliopisto, Helsinki, Finland, and accepted by Editorial Board Member Julian I. Schroeder April 21, 2021 (received for review October 30, 2020) Significance. Abstract. When exposed to high light, plants produce reactive oxygen species (ROS). In Arabidopsis thaliana, local stress such as excess heat or light...
ChemistryNature.com

Towards laser printing of magnetocaloric structures by inducing a magnetic phase transition in iron-rhodium nanoparticles

The development of magnetocaloric materials represents an approach to enable efficient and environmentally friendly refrigeration. It is envisioned as a key technology to reduce CO2 emissions of air conditioning and cooling systems. Fe-Rh has been shown to be one of the best-suited materials in terms of heat exchange per material volume. However, the Fe-Rh magnetocaloric response depends on its composition. Hence, the adaptation of material processing routes that preserve the Fe-Rh magnetocaloric response in the generated structures is a fundamental step towards the industrial development of this cooling technology. To address this challenge, the temperature-dependent properties of laser synthesized Fe-Rh nanoparticles and the laser printing of Fe-Rh nanoparticle inks are studied to generate 2D magnetocaloric structures that are potentially interesting for applications such as waste heat management of compact electrical appliances or thermal diodes, switches, and printable magnetocaloric media. The magnetization and temperature dependence of the ink’s γ-FeRh to B2-FeRh magnetic transition is analyzed throughout the complete process, finding a linear increase of the magnetization M (0.8 T, 300 K) up to 96 Am2/kg with ca. 90% of the γ-FeRh being transformed permanently into the B2-phase. In 2D structures, magnetization values of M (0.8 T, 300 K) ≈ 11 Am2/kg could be reached by laser sintering, yielding partial conversion to the B2-phase equivalent to long-time heating temperature of app. 600 K, via this treatment. Thus, the proposed procedure constitutes a robust route to achieve the generation of magnetocaloric structures.
ChemistryNature.com

Shear-induced chemical segregation in a Fe-based bulk metallic glass at room temperature

Shear-induced segregation, by particle size, is known in the flow of colloids and granular media, but is unexpected at the atomic level in the deformation of solid materials, especially at room temperature. In nanoscale wear tests of an Fe-based bulk metallic glass at room temperature, without significant surface heating, we find that intense shear localization under a scanned indenter tip can induce strong segregation of a dilute large-atom solute (Y) to planar regions that then crystallize as a Y-rich solid solution. There is stiffening of the material, and the underlying chemical and structural effects are characterized by transmission electron microscopy. The key influence of the soft Fe–Y interatomic interaction is investigated by ab-initio calculation. The driving force for the induced segregation, and its mechanisms, are considered by comparison with effects in other sheared media.
ChemistryAPS physics

Field-temperature phase diagram of the enigmatic Nd2(Zr1−xTix)2O7 pyrochlore magnets

Pyrochlore magnet compounds. In those samples, Zr is partially substituted by Ti, hence tuning the exchange parameters and testing the robustness of the various phases. In all samples, the ground state remains all in/all out, while the field induces phase transitions toward new states characterized by two in–two out or one out–three in/one in–three out configurations. These transitions manifest as metamagnetic singularities in the magnetization versus field measurements. Strikingly, it is found that moderate substitution reinforces the stability of the all in/all out phase: the Néel temperature, the metamagnetic fields along with the ordered magnetic moment, are higher in substituted samples with.
Physicsarxiv.org

Transverse magnetic routing of light emission in hybrid plasmonic-semiconductor nanostructures: Towards operation at room temperature

L. Klompmaker, A. N. Poddubny, E. Yalcin, L. V. Litvin, R. Jede, G. Karczewski, S. Chusnutdinow, T. Wojtowicz, D. R. Yakovlev, M. Bayer, I. A. Akimov. We study experimentally and theoretically the temperature dependence of transverse magnetic routing of light emission from hybrid plasmonic-semiconductor quantum well structures where the exciton emission from the quantum well is routed into surface plasmon polaritons propagating along a nearby semiconductor-metal interface. In II-VI and III-V direct band semiconductors the magnitude of routing is governed by the circular polarization of exciton optical transitions, that is induced by a magnetic field. For structures comprising a (Cd,Mn)Te/(Cd,Mg)Te diluted magnetic semiconductor quantum well we observe a strong directionality of the emission up to 15% at low temperature of 20 K and magnetic field of 485 mT due to giant Zeeman splitting of holes mediated via the strong exchange interaction with Mn$^{2+}$ ions. For increasing temperatures towards room-temperature the magnetic susceptibility decreases and the directionality strongly decreases to 4% at T = 45 K. We also propose an alternative design based on a non-magnetic (In,Ga)As/(In,Al)As quantum well structure, suitable for higher temperatures. According to our calculations, such structure can demonstrate emission directionality up to 5% for temperatures below 200 K and moderate magnetic fields of 1 T.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of proton hill in the phase space during interactions between ions and electromagnetic ion cyclotron waves

A study using Arase data gives the first observational evidence that the frequency drift of electromagnetic ion cyclotron (EMIC) waves is caused by cyclotron trapping. EMIC emissions play an important role in planetary magnetospheres, causing scattering loss of radiation belt relativistic electrons and energetic protons. EMIC waves frequently show nonlinear signatures that include frequency drift and amplitude enhancements. While nonlinear growth theory has suggested that the frequency change is caused by nonlinear resonant currents owing to cyclotron trapping of the particles, observational evidence for this has been elusive. We survey the wave data observed by Arase from March, 2017 to September 2019, and find the best falling tone emission event, one detected on 11th November, 2017, for the wave particle interaction analysis. Here, we show for the first time direct evidence of the formation of a proton hill in phase space indicating cyclotron trapping. The associated resonance currents and the wave growth of a falling tone EMIC wave are observed coincident with the hill, as theoretically predicted.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Electrical control of valley-Zeeman spin-orbit coupling-induced spin precession at room temperature

The ultimate goal of spintronics is achieving electrically controlled coherent manipulation of the electron spin at room temperature to enable devices such as spin field-effect transistors. With conventional materials, coherent spin precession has been observed in the ballistic regime and at low temperatures only. However, the strong spin anisotropy and the valley character of the electronic states in 2D materials provide unique control knobs to manipulate spin precession. Here, by manipulating the anisotropic spin-orbit coupling in bilayer graphene by the proximity effect to WSe$_2$, we achieve coherent spin precession in the absence of an external magnetic field, even in the diffusive regime. Remarkably, the sign of the precessing spin polarization can be tuned by a back gate voltage and by a drift current. Our realization of a spin field-effect transistor at room temperature is a cornerstone for the implementation of energy-efficient spin-based logic.
ChemistryNature.com

Perovskite semiconductors for room-temperature exciton-polaritonics

Lead-halide perovskites are generally excellent light emitters and can have larger exciton binding energies than thermal energy at room temperature, exhibiting great promise for room-temperature exciton-polaritonics. Rapid progress has been made recently, although challenges and mysteries remain in lead-halide perovskite semiconductors to push polaritons to room-temperature operation. In this Perspective, we discuss fundamental aspects of perovskite semiconductors for exciton-polaritons and review the recent rapid experimental advances using lead-halide perovskites for room-temperature polaritonics, including the experimental realization of strong light–matter interaction using various types of microcavities as well as reaching the polariton condensation regime in planar microcavities and lattices.
ChemistryNature.com

Room-temperature electrochemical acetylene reduction to ethylene with high conversion and selectivity

The selective hydrogenation of acetylene to ethylene in ethylene-rich gas streams is an important process in the manufacture of polyethylene. Conventional thermal hydrogenation routes require temperatures above 100 °C and excess hydrogen to achieve a satisfactory C2H2 conversion efficiency. Here, we report a room-temperature electrochemical acetylene reduction system based on a layered double hydroxide (LDH)-derived copper catalyst that offers an ethylene Faradaic efficiency of up to ~80% and inhibits alkane and hydrogen formation. The system affords an acetylene conversion of over 99.9% at a flow rate of 50 ml min−1 in a simulated gas feed, yielding high-purity ethylene with an ethylene/acetylene volume ratio exceeding 105 and negligible residual hydrogen (0.08 vol.%). These acetylene conversion metrics are superior to most other state-of-the-art strategies. The findings therefore conclusively demonstrate an electrochemical strategy as a viable alternative to current technologies for acetylene-to-ethylene conversions with potential advantages in energy and atom economies.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Effect of surface ionic screening on polarization reversal and phase diagrams in thin antiferroelectric films for information and energy storage

The emergent behaviors in the antiferroelectric thin films due to coupling between surface electrochemistry and intrinsic polar, and structural instabilities are explored using the modified 2-4-6 Kittel-Landau-Ginzburg-Devonshire (KLGD) thermodynamic approach. The two polarization sublattices model has been used for the description of long-range polar and antipolar orderings. Using the phenomenological parameters of KLGD potential for bulk antiferroelectric (PbZrO3), we explore the role of the surface ions (proportional to the relative partial oxygen pressure in the considered case) on the dipole states and its reversal mechanisms, and construct the corresponding phase diagrams of antiferroelectric thin films using a Stephenson-Highland (SH) thermodynamic approach. The combined KLGD-SH approach allows to delineate the boundaries of antiferroelectric, ferroelectric-like antiferroionic and electret-like paraelectric states as a function of temperature, oxygen pressure, surface ions formation energy and concentration, and film thickness. This approach also allows the characterization of the polarization and antipolar ordering dependence on applied voltage, including static and dynamic hysteresis loop features, in thin antiferroelectric films. The implications of these effects for energy and information storage are explored.
ChemistryScience Now

High-strength nanocrystalline intermetallics with room temperature deformability enabled by nanometer thick grain boundaries

Although intermetallics are attractive for their high strength, many of them are often brittle at room temperature, thereby severely limiting their potential as structural materials. Here, we report on a previously unidentified deformable nanocrystalline CoAl intermetallics with Co-rich thick grain boundaries (GBs). In situ micropillar compression studies show that nanocrystalline CoAl with thick GBs exhibits ultrahigh yield strength, exceeding 4.5 gigapascals. Unexpectedly, nanocrystalline CoAl intermetallics also show prominent work hardening to a flow stress of 5.7 gigapascals up to 20% compressive strain. Transmission electron microscopy studies show that deformation induces abundant dislocations inside CoAl grains with thick GBs, which accommodate plastic deformation. Molecular dynamics simulations reveal that the Co-rich thick GBs play a vital role in promoting nucleation of dislocations at the Co/CoAl interfaces, thereby enhancing the plasticity of the intermetallics. This study provides a perspective to promoting the plasticity of intermetallics via the introduction of thick GBs.
Physicsarxiv.org

Strain-induced topological phase transition in two-dimensional platinum ditelluride

Topological phase transition is a hot topic in condensed matter physics and computational material science. Here, we investigate the electronic structure and phonon dispersion of the two-dimensional (2D) platinum ditelluride ($PtTe_2$) using the density functional theory. It is found that the $PtTe_2$ monolayer is a trivial insulator with an indirect band gap of 0.347eV. Based on parity analysis, the biaxial tensile strain can drive the topological phase transition. As the strain reaches 19.3%, $PtTe_2$ undergoes a topological phase transition, which changes from a trivial band insulator to a topological insulator with $Z_2=1$. Unlike conventional honeycomb 2D materials with topological phase transition, which gap closes at K points, the strained $PtTe_2$ monolayer becomes gapless at M points under critical biaxial strain. The band inversion leads the switch of the parities near the Fermi level, which gives rise to the topological phase transition. The novel monolayer $PtTe_2$ has a potential application in the field of micro-electronics.
Physicsarxiv.org

Light-induced quantum droplet phases of lattice bosons in multimode cavities

Multimode optical cavities can be used to implement interatomic interactions which are highly tunable in strength and range. For bosonic atoms trapped in an optical lattice, cavity-mediated interactions compete with the short-range interatomic repulsion, which we study using an extended Bose-Hubbard model. Already in a single-mode cavity, where the corresponding interaction has an infinite range, a rich phase diagram has been experimentally observed, featuring density-wave and supersolid self-organized phases in addition to the usual superfluid and Mott insulator. Here we show that, for any finite range of the cavity-mediated interaction, quantum self-bound droplets dominate the ground state phase diagram. Their size and in turn density is not externally fixed but rather emerges from the competition between local repulsion and finite-range attraction. Therefore, the phase diagram becomes very rich, featuring both compressible superfluid/supersolid as well as incompressible Mott and density-wave droplets. Additionally, we observe droplets with a compressible core and incompressible outer shells.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Van der Waals Magnet based Spin-Valve Devices at Room Temperature

The discovery of van der Waals (vdW) magnets opened up a new paradigm for condensed matter physics and spintronic technologies. However, the operations of active spintronic devices with vdW magnets are so far limited to cryogenic temperatures, inhibiting its broader practical applications. Here, for the first time, we demonstrate room temperature spin-valve devices using vdW itinerant ferromagnet Fe5GeTe2 in heterostructures with graphene. The tunnel spin polarization of the Fe5GeTe2/graphene vdW interface is detected to be significantly large ~ 45 % and negative at room temperature. Lateral spin-valve device design enables electrical control of spin signal and realization of basic building blocks for device application such as efficient spin injection, transport, precession, and detection functionalities. Furthermore, measurements with different magnetic orientations provide unique insights into the magnetic anisotropy of Fe5GeTe2 and its relation with spin polarization and dynamics in the heterostructure. These findings open opportunities for the applications of vdW magnet-based all-2D spintronic devices and integrated spin circuits at ambient temperatures.
Public HealthNature.com

Changes in sleep phase and body weight of mobile health App users during COVID-19 mild lockdown in Japan

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted individuals’ social behaviors, and therefore, effected their lifestyle including sleep, diet, and physical activity. Using the cross-sectional study design with a large sample size (N = 30,275) from the mobile health App users in Japan, we show age-dependent lifestyle changes during a nonpunitive “mild lockdown” (from April to May 2020).

Comments / 0

Community Policy