State fronts $200K for esports Innovation Center at Stockton University campus in Atlantic City

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is investing $200,000 in a center to help Atlantic City and the state become a national hub for the billion-dollar competitive video game industry, known as esports. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and Stockton University on Tuesday signed an agreement to establish an esports Innovation Center at...

